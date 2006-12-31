News Releases

Post Date: 08/13/2021 2:16 p.m.

Nicole Yost, Engagement Coordinator/Public Information Officer, 970.962.2302

The City of Loveland has issued an updated timeline on the police department investigation, assessment, and the Ad Hoc Community Trust Commission as part of the City’s ongoing accountability efforts following Karen Garner’s June 2020 arrest.

Independent professional standards investigation

Now expected to be complete by early September, this process is led by independent consultant Hillard Heintze and includes interviewing parties relevant to Garner’s arrest and evaluating involved officers’ actions under Loveland Police Department (LPD) policies and procedures. Once the investigation is complete, the conclusions will be reviewed to determine next steps specific to any applicable policy violations.

Independent Loveland Police Department assessment

A separate Hillard Heintze team is working with the City and the LPD to assess the department’s current strategies, policies and practices in order to develop key recommendations and a roadmap for the LPD. The assessment will include confidential interviews with Loveland City Council, key City and LPD staff, key stakeholders and the community in early September. Two public town hall meetings will be part of the community input process. More information will be announced on how to participate in these town halls once the dates have been identified.

Ad Hoc Trust Commission

The application process for the 16-member Ad Hoc Community Trust Commission opened today and will be available for 30 days. Applications and details about the unique process and requirements for this temporary commission can be found on the City’s Boards and Commissions application website, cilovelandco.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList. The steering committee is expected to make recommendations on commission appointments to council in late September. The objective of the commission is to foster a level of trust where the community feels safe, respected and valued by understanding the various issues impacting community trust, beginning with, but not limited to the LPD. The commission will work to develop recommendations for the City and city council to implement before the conclusion of its work in September 2022.

“We are making progress in several of these areas to ensure trust, accountability and credibility, and appreciate the public’s support as we proceed with these important initiatives,” said Loveland City Manager Steve Adams.

Members of the public are encouraged to stay up-to-date on this process through the City’s dedicated Garner v. City of Loveland webpage: https://www.lovgov.org/services/communications-and-engagement/garner-v-city-of-loveland.